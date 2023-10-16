‘Why my door?’: Grieving Toronto mother speaks out after losing son to gun violence

Joshua Bernard-Reis, 21, was a son, a brother and an aspiring engineer. However, his bright future was cut short after a shooting that happened Sept. 24th.

His mother, Shondelle, tells Global News it had been like any other ordinary day. That Sunday she had been running errands and spending quality time with her son during the day. She spent the evening with her sister who lived a few doors down on Danzig Street.

Just after 11 p.m., she received a call from her neighbour. Her son had been shot just outside of his front door.

“I put my hands on him and said ‘Josh, Josh, mommy’s here,'” she said.

“Why my door? Why us? My son was never involved with police. My son never (drank), my son never smoked. My son was just going to work, assisting his family, doing good to everyone.'”

Story continues below advertisement

Bernard-Reis initially survived the shooting. He was rushed to hospital, but died of his injuries about two weeks later after being taken off life support.

Shondelle says she and her son “had a special bond. Every time we would be in the living room, he would come and lie across my lap.”

“There was nothing my son wouldn’t do for me.”

Toronto police tell Global News they are continuing to search for multiple suspects in connection to the Sept. 24 Danzig Street shooting, which happened in the townhouse complex near Morningside Avenue.

There has been no shortage of gun violence on Danzig over the years. Two people died and dozens were injured after a man opened fire at a party in 2012. In 2019, a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in the housing complex. Most recently in mid-July, a triple shooting sent three to hospital.

Keaton Austin, a community pastor, is calling for the city to implement additional safety measures including installing security cameras and gates in the area, to protect residents from frequent gun violence.

“It’s the same senseless violence in metro housing and they constantly say they’re doing things but they’re not doing it,” he said.

Mohamed Shuriye, the city’s director of community safety and well-being, tells Global News in a statement, “the root causes or drivers of gun violence are complex. Effectively reducing gun violence requires a range of expertise and collaboration across sectors, governments, and communities most affected. No one entity can reduce gun violence on its own.”

Story continues below advertisement

“Given the complex root causes of gun and gang violence, the City works closely with populations experiencing high vulnerability to systemic marginalization. A number of existing programs and services contribute to violence reduction in the City of Toronto.”

As for Shondelle, Danzig is now home to a heartbreaking, unimaginable loss she says she will never be able to comprehend.

“Joshua was my only child that was born on Danzig Street and died on Danzig street. Why?” she asked rhetorically.

A vigil for her 21-year-old son is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 22nd, outside of the townhouse complex on Danzig at 4 p.m. The family is also raising money online for a funeral service.