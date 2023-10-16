RCMP seek ashes stolen from car parked in North Vancouver

Send this page to someone via email

North Vancouver RCMP are working to recover an urn of ashes stolen from a parked vehicle.

In a media release Monday, Mounties said they were called to multiple reports of vehicle break-ins in the 500-block of West 21st Street on Saturday.

Among the items stolen, police said, was an urn containing a woman’s deceased husband’s ashes — taken from a white Kia Forte.

“Obviously, this is something of a great sentimental value to the owner and we are hoping the perpetrator will do the right thing and return it,” Const. Mansoor Sahak said in the release.

The urn is labelled with the date 09-09-09.

Police said they had conducted “extensive” inquiries in the neighbourhood, but are now turning to the public for help to locate the urn.

Anyone with information is asked to contact North Vancouver RCMP at 604-985-1311, or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.