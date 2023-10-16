B.C. unveils legislation to force Surrey to complete police transition

Send this page to someone via email

The B.C. government has unveiled legislation that will force the City of Surrey to complete its transition to a municipal police force.

The proposed amendments to the Police Act also include a suite of measures intended to prevent the chaotic back-and-forth Surrey experienced should other municipalities opt to move away from the RCMP in the future.

8:58 Political Panel: Another twist in the Surrey policing saga

Surrey began its transition from the RCMP to a municipal Surrey Police Service (SPS) under its last city council, but Mayor Brenda Locke was elected last year on a pledge to halt the switch. In June, Solicitor General and Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth ordered the city to complete the transition, saying the city had failed to show moving back to the RCMP would be safe and not affect policing in other B.C. communities.

Story continues below advertisement

In a media release, B.C.’s Ministry of Public Safety said the new bill will “provide clarity and finality” to Surrey residents by requiring the city to keep the SPS, and giving Farnworth the power to cancel Surrey’s contract with the RCMP.

The legislation will also allow the province to appoint an administrator to take over the Surrey Police Board’s functions and manage the SPS.

7:33 One-on-one with Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke

“People deserve to know who is protecting their homes, families and businesses when there is a change in policing in their community,” Farnworth said in the release.

“These amendments mean that the confusion caused by the City of Surrey won’t be repeated elsewhere in B.C. When passed, these amendments will ensure policing transitions proceed in a way that provides certainty for people and maintains public safety.”

Story continues below advertisement

Along with measures directed specifically at Surrey, the new legislation will legally require any municipality that begins a police transition approved by the ministry to complete it.

It will also clarify the power of the B.C. director of police services to give binding directions to parties involved in a transition, and compel municipalities, police and other entities to provide the minister with information needed to assess any transition plan.

1:43 Farnworth and Locke meet over future of Surrey policing

Further, it would empower the minister to choose a path forward for any municipality that has newly become responsible for policing services, in exceptional circumstances such as when the community fails to produce an approved transition plan or fails to implement one.

The new legislation comes days after the City of Surrey filed a court motion seeking a judicial review of the province’s directive that it complete its transition to the SPS.

Story continues below advertisement

Farnworth is scheduled to hold a media availability on the new legislation just before 3 p.m., and Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke is scheduled to speak to the legislation at 3 p.m.

More to come…