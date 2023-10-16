Police seek suspects in assaults with machete, knife in Lindsay, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Lindsay, Ont., are seeking suspects following two separate assaults involving a weapon in a 24-hour span.

The latest incident occurred around 3:15 a.m. Monday when Kawartha Lakes Police Service officers were called to a William Street North residence for a report of an assault. Officers learned a verbal confrontation between several people led to one person brandishing a machete and striking one person.

The victim was transported to Ross Memorial Hospital, where he was treated and later released, police said.

York Street assault

In another incident on Sunday, around 2 a.m. officers responded to a report of an assault at a York Street business. Police learned two men got into a physical altercation inside the business, with one of them suffering injuries. The victim was taken to hospital.

Police say when the suspect was confronted outside the business, he brandished a knife before fleeing the area.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to call police at 705-324-5252 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or at klctrimestoppers.com.