Crime

Police seek suspects in assaults with machete, knife in Lindsay, Ont.

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 16, 2023 1:42 pm
Police in Lindsay, Ont., are investigating two assault with a weapon incidents that occurred on Oct. 15 and Oct. 16. View image in full screen
Police in Lindsay, Ont., are investigating two assault with a weapon incidents that occurred on Oct. 15 and Oct. 16. Global News Peterborough file
Police in Lindsay, Ont., are seeking suspects following two separate assaults involving a weapon in a 24-hour span.

The latest incident occurred around 3:15 a.m. Monday when Kawartha Lakes Police Service officers were called to a William Street North residence for a report of an assault. Officers learned a verbal confrontation between several people led to one person brandishing a machete and striking one person.

The victim was transported to Ross Memorial Hospital, where he was treated and later released, police said.

York Street assault

In another incident on Sunday, around 2 a.m. officers responded to a report of an assault at a York Street business. Police learned two men got into a physical altercation inside the business, with one of them suffering injuries. The victim was taken to hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say when the suspect was confronted outside the business, he brandished a knife before fleeing the area.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to call police at 705-324-5252 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or at klctrimestoppers.com.

