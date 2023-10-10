2 teens charged after armed robbery at Lindsay store: police

See more sharing options

Two teenagers face robbery charges following an incident at a store in Lindsay, Ont., early Saturday.

According to the Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 12:30 a.m., officers responded to a call at a business on William Street North. Police learned that two disguised youths brandishing a hatchet had entered the store.

The suspects allegedly demanded cash from the clerk and then fled on foot. No injuries were reported.

Police say officers found two suspects a short distance away.

A 16-year-old boy and a 13-year-old boy were arrested and each charged with robbery with a weapon and disguise with intent.

They were later released and are scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Nov. 21.