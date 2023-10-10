2 teens charged after armed robbery at Lindsay store: police

Two teenagers face robbery charges following an incident at a store in Lindsay, Ont., early Saturday.
According to the Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 12:30 a.m., officers responded to a call at a business on William Street North. Police learned that two disguised youths brandishing a hatchet had entered the store.
The suspects allegedly demanded cash from the clerk and then fled on foot. No injuries were reported.
Police say officers found two suspects a short distance away.
A 16-year-old boy and a 13-year-old boy were arrested and each charged with robbery with a weapon and disguise with intent.
They were later released and are scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Nov. 21.
