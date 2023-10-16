Person shot and killed by RCMP in Grande Prairie after officers respond to firearms complaint

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s police watchdog is investigating after a person was shot and killed by police in Grande Prairie, Alta., on Sunday after officers responded to a firearms complaint.

Just after 7 p.m., RCMP officers were called to a home in the area of 104th Avenue and 92A Street after someone reported a “disturbance.”

“Upon arrival, RCMP were confronted by a male armed with a firearm outside of the residence,” police said in a news release. “An altercation ensued between the male suspect and the police, resulting in shots being fired. The male suspect was struck.

“Officers immediately provided first aid and EMS was called. The suspect was taken to hospital by EMS, however, the suspect later succumbed to his injuries.”

RCMP did not say how old the person who died was.

The RCMP had issued a “shelter-in-place” advisory for people living in the area when they arrived at the scene. That advisory was lifted shortly before 8:30 p.m.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team has been directed to investigate the circumstances facing police officers during the incident and the actions they took.

“Independent of ASIRT’s investigation, the RCMP’s internal review process has been implemented to gather a full account of what took place during this incident,” police said.

“RCMP training, policy, police response, and the member’s duty status will be subject to review.”