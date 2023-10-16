ANALYSIS: Jets have more motivation than just points in next two games

The Winnipeg Jets have their first game of the season and their home opener in the rearview mirror for the start of the 2023-24 campaign. But there are still a couple more emotional/something to prove type matchups before the team gets into the regular grind.

Opening night is special, even if it is on the road. And of course, there is always something extra going into that first game of the season in front of the hometown fans.

But heading into this second week of the schedule, the Jets will play not one, but another two contests where there will be motivation beyond adding to the points total in the standings.

It’s pretty much a given the trio of Gabriel Vilardi, Alex Iafollo and Rasmus Kupari will be asked about what playing against, rather than for, the LA Kings for the first time in their careers, will mean to them when they step out on the ice Tuesday night.

But what is said on that topic by the ex-Kings registers far less than how they go about their business on the ice.

That old theory of “actions speak louder than words” comes into play here. Perhaps with the exception of the rather telling statement made by head coach Rick Bowness during last week’s news conference for the contract extension signings of Mark Scheifele and Connor Hellebuyck, when he said, “We don’t have one player in that room that has one foot out the door.”

Even if he didn’t name names, Bones left it open to conjecture that he may have been making reference to former Jet (now with the Kings) Pierre-Luc Dubois in particular.

Tuesday night matters to the entire organization. Just as it certainly will to the fans — who most assuredly will boo the Kings #80 every single time he possesses the puck.

I would boldly suggest Thursday night’s rematch versus the defending Stanley Cup Champion Vegas Golden Knights fits into the category of “statement game” as well, especially with the way that first round series ended last spring.

It all adds up to just a little more spice than usual for a first homestand of the season.