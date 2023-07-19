Jets, Vilardi agree to two-year, $6.8 million deal

Send this page to someone via email

Gabriel Vilardi and the Winnipeg Jets have avoided arbitration with a two-year, $6.8 million contract, the team announced Wednesday.

The 23-year-old forward, a key piece in the June trade that sent Pierre-Luc Dubois to the Los Angeles Kings, agreed to a deal with an average annual value of $3,437,500.

Vilardi, from Kingston, Ont., was drafted 11th overall by the Kings in 2017, and has posted 78 points over 152 games with Los Angeles, setting career highs in goals (23) and points (41) last season.

Shortly after the June 26 deal that moved him to Winnipeg — along with Alex Iafollo, Rasmus Kupari, and a second-round pick in the 2024 NHL entry draft — Vilardi told media he was looking forward to sporting a Jets jersey this season.

“I think there’s a lot I can do,” he said. “The Jets traded for me, so obviously they want me. I want to be there. I’m excited.”