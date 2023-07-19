Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Jets, Vilardi agree to two-year, $6.8 million deal

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 19, 2023 4:00 pm
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Gabriel Vilardi and the Winnipeg Jets have avoided arbitration with a two-year, $6.8 million contract, the team announced Wednesday.

The 23-year-old forward, a key piece in the June trade that sent Pierre-Luc Dubois to the Los Angeles Kings, agreed to a deal with an average annual value of $3,437,500.

Vilardi, from Kingston, Ont., was drafted 11th overall by the Kings in 2017, and has posted 78 points over 152 games with Los Angeles, setting career highs in goals (23) and points (41) last season.

Story continues below advertisement

Shortly after the June 26 deal that moved him to Winnipeg — along with Alex Iafollo, Rasmus Kupari, and a second-round pick in the 2024 NHL entry draft — Vilardi told media he was looking forward to sporting a Jets jersey this season.

Trending Now

“I think there’s a lot I can do,” he said. “The Jets traded for me, so obviously they want me. I want to be there. I’m excited.”

Click to play video: 'RAW: Winnipeg Jets Alex Iafallo Interview – July 4'
RAW: Winnipeg Jets Alex Iafallo Interview – July 4

 

More on Sports
NHLHockeyWinnipeg SportsWinnipeg JetsGabriel VilardiJets signingWinnipeg Jets contract
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices