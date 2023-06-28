Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

ANALYSIS: Best player in blockbuster Dubois trade might be heading to Winnipeg

By Paul Edmonds CJOB
Posted June 28, 2023 9:00 am
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit
Paul Edmonds Jets Report View image in full screen

When it comes to trades in the National Hockey League, it seems that there always has to be a winner, and the belief is that usually the team that receives the best player in the deal won the trade.

In the case of Tuesday’s blockbuster exchange involving Pierre-Luc Dubois moving from the Jets to the Los Angeles Kings in exchange for three players and a second-round draft pick, it could be argued the best player in the transaction isn’t necessarily heading to California.

Story continues below advertisement

Sure, Dubois is a solid acquisition for the Kings and will complement Anze Kopitar and Phillip Danault down the middle very nicely in Tinseltown, but the haul the Jets received in exchange for the disgruntled forward is impressive, if not shocking.

And that’s especially notable when it comes to the centrepiece of the trade for Winnipeg, forward Gabriel Vilardi, who will likely centre the Jets’ second line, play on their first power play, and provide a conscious 200-foot game that too often has been devoid from the team’s top players at the middle-ice position.

Story continues below advertisement

In other words, Vilardi might not have the same name recognition as Dubois, but when you compare the two players and some of their numbers, the 23-year-old Ontario product is no drop-off in talent.

Trending Now

In 63 games last season, Vilardi scored 23 goals — only four fewer than Dubois in 10 fewer games. He took far fewer penalties while still playing aggressively and scored six game-winning goals to Dubois’ one — all of which means, given more opportunity with Winnipeg, the growth ceiling for Vilardi is infinite.

And then there are the other two acquisitions: Rasmus Kupari, another right-handed forward with NHL experience; and Alex Iafallo, a veteran of 420 games and one of the King’s leaders the last two seasons. Both are excellent pieces to a now-improved forward corps.

So which team won the trade Tuesday? Well, that’s certainly up for debate and only time will truly tell, but getting Vilardi for Dubois, plus the aforementioned sum of all parts, might provide the edge to the Jets to, at the very least, winning the day.

Click to play video: 'John Shannon on Winnipeg Jets future after first-round loss'
John Shannon on Winnipeg Jets future after first-round loss
NHLHockeyWinnipeg SportsWinnipeg JetsWinnipeg hockeyLos Angeles KingsPierre-Luc DuboisGabriel VilardiAlex IafalloRasmus Kupari
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content