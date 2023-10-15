Residents still need help 2 years after historic flood: B.C. regional district director

A B.C. regional district director is calling on the government to assist several residents in the Fraser Valley still suffering from the historic flood two years ago.

Fraser Valley Regional District Area E director Patti MacAhonic sent the B.C. government a letter, recommending the province find a “financial solution” for six homeowners who have not been “able to move forward and recover.”

MacAhonic said the six homes have been either completely destroyed or have been deemed unsafe for return. The damages to their properties were not covered under private insurance, nor were they eligible for (disaster financial assistance), she said.

The homes are located in the Chilliwack River Valley (Electoral Area E).

The area the homes sit on has been assessed numerous times by engineers, with the conclusion that the six properties are not safe to occupy.

One of the engineering reports states, “A large landslide in the (Chilliwack River Valley) is certain, and such a landslide would damage or destroy any structures and kill anyone inside.”

MacAhonic said she has been working closely with the residents affected, who have expressed that they have suffered immense trauma.

“The constant delays and lack of information, as well as long gaps in any communication from the province, has exacerbated this trauma and some are experiencing health and mental health concerns due to the further stress of this uncertainty,” she said.

The B.C. Ministry of Emergency and Climate Readiness said the residents were not eligible for disaster financial assistance since the risk of future landslides are not covered under the current policy.

“In early 2023, (the Ministry of Emergency and Climate Readiness) sent its engineering consultant to conduct further assessments of the six properties and make recommendations on whether mitigation works are possible. In May 2023, residents were informed of the results of these assessments that mitigation works are not feasible,” MacAhonic said.

The affected homeowners have been waiting since May for a provincial resolution, with some choosing to live in the unsafe properties as they have no other options.

The assessed value of the six properties in 2021 was less than $5 million in total. The homeowners want fair market value for their homes.

One of those residents is Richard Holmes, who had been living at his home for more than 40 years.

“Prior to the event, it was a home that was valued at a million dollars. Now, my official B.C. assessment for my house and property is $2,” he told Global News. “We were fully insured but land movement disqualified an insurance claim…The landslide was caused by crown land above us, coming down and compressing our property and moving crown land beneath us. Our whole acre was destroyed and this is government property. This seems like a hit and run by the government.”

Another resident, Hans Baer, who has lived in his home for around 18 years, said the entire timeline of events has flipped his life upside down.

“I paid my taxes and I was a good citizen,” he told Global News on Sunday. “On November 15, everything has changed. My house is worth zero now. It was estimated to be worth $2.5 million. I put a tremendous amount of sweat into this house. I think this is when the government should come in and help people. My complete retirement is in question — I have no place to go.”

MacAhonic spoke with Global News on Sunday: “These people are the salt of the earth they are hard-working tax-paying citizens with families, and this has been absolutely traumatic,” she said. “(David Eby) said there has been a precedent before where we have had other situations where people have been paid out the assessed values of their homes.”

Global News has reached out to the Ministry of Emergency and Climate Readiness for comment.