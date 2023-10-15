Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada

Kamloops RCMP asking for public’s help in locating missing woman

By Jayden Wasney Global News
Posted October 15, 2023 12:50 pm
Click to play video: 'What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.?'
What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.?
Missing person reports are filed every day in B.C. but what are the steps taken when someone is reported missing? And what happens when they are found? Global News breaks it down for you – Sep 21, 2020
The Kamloops RCMP are turning to the public to help locate a missing woman, after previous attempts to find her have been unsuccessful.

Daniela Alejandra Rojas Hernandez ,23, was last seen on Friday, Oct. 13 at Overlander Park in Kamloops. She was wearing a red dress, black blazer and black high-heeled shoes.

Daniela Alejandra Rojas Hernandez was last seen on Friday, Oct. 13. View image in full screen
Daniela Alejandra Rojas Hernandez was last seen on Friday, Oct. 13.
Police describe her as a Hispanic female with long brown hair, brown eyes, five-feet, five-inches tall and with a medium build.

Her family says it is out of character for her to go missing and are concerned for her wellbeing. Police and family are urging anyone with any information to contact the Kamloops RCMP Detachment.

