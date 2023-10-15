Kamloops RCMP asking for public’s help in locating missing woman

Send this page to someone via email

The Kamloops RCMP are turning to the public to help locate a missing woman, after previous attempts to find her have been unsuccessful.

Daniela Alejandra Rojas Hernandez ,23, was last seen on Friday, Oct. 13 at Overlander Park in Kamloops. She was wearing a red dress, black blazer and black high-heeled shoes.

View image in full screen

Police describe her as a Hispanic female with long brown hair, brown eyes, five-feet, five-inches tall and with a medium build.

Her family says it is out of character for her to go missing and are concerned for her wellbeing. Police and family are urging anyone with any information to contact the Kamloops RCMP Detachment.