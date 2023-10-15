Tractor crashes into building in Seaforth, Ont.

See more sharing options

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a farm tractor pulling two trailers crashed into a Main Street building in Seaforth, Ont., Friday evening.

The collision, which occurred around 8 p.m., caused extensive damage to the building, which contains a business in the lower half and a residence in the upper portion, police said.

The residents were home at the time of the crash, but were uninjured.

The driver has been identified as a 23-year-old Huron East resident who was also uninjured.

The cause of the crash is being investigated.