Traffic

Tractor crashes into building in Seaforth, Ont.

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted October 15, 2023 12:29 pm
OPP say the collision caused extensive damage to the building, which contains a business in the lower half and a residence in the upper portion. View image in full screen
OPP say the collision caused extensive damage to the building, which contains a business in the lower half and a residence in the upper portion.
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a farm tractor pulling two trailers crashed into a Main Street building in Seaforth, Ont., Friday evening.

The collision, which occurred around 8 p.m., caused extensive damage to the building, which contains a business in the lower half and a residence in the upper portion, police said.

The residents were home at the time of the crash, but were uninjured.

The driver has been identified as a 23-year-old Huron East resident who was also uninjured.

The cause of the crash is being investigated.

