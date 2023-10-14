Menu

Education

Moose Jaw hosts first of many education rallies, teachers federation demands $400m

By Moosa Imran Global News
Posted October 14, 2023 8:24 pm
Moose Jaw hosts first of four Teacher’s federation rallies
Moose Jaw is the host of first of four cities in Saskatchewan to host school funding rallies.
The Saskatchewan Teacher’s Federation (STF) has organized a series of rallies across the province. The first was on Saturday in Moose Jaw.

Over a hundred gathered in front of MLA Tim McLeod’s office, with complaints about funding.

According to the STF, $400 million is required to restore funding to 2012 levels. The federation says school divisions saw nearly 4,000 more students enrolled last year while having to cut over 300 education positions due to budget cuts.

“This government has chosen to not fund public education in an equitable and a sustainable way and so we want to draw attention to that. We want to make sure that members of the public understand what’s going on in our schools,” said STF vice president, Nathan Bromm.

“School divisions and school boards are unable to fund classrooms effectively and we’re seeing resources cut from our students and intensive-needs kids are not getting the supports (they need),” said Bromm.

Kisanne Geis, the parent of a student, added that funding is just as important for kids as it if for the teachers.

“When there’s understaffed, the kids are then getting scrambled with not being able to focus properly, there’s (educational assistants) getting thrown all over the place,” Geis said.

Global News reached out to the office of Tim McLeod but did not receive a response by the time of publication.

Over the next few weeks, rallies will be held in Humboldt, Saskatoon and North Battleford.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

