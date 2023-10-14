Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Crash involving Toronto police cruiser sends 2 to hospital

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted October 14, 2023 4:30 pm
A police cruiser was involved in a crash around Eglinton Avenue and Markham Road on Oct. 14, 2023. View image in full screen
A police cruiser was involved in a crash around Eglinton Avenue and Markham Road on Oct. 14, 2023. Mark Bray / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A woman has sustained serious injuries in a crash involving a police cruiser in Toronto on Saturday.

Toronto police said the collision took place in the area of Markham Road and Eglinton Avenue East around 10:30 a.m.

A police car was involved in the crash, alongside a white Hyundai, as shown in images from the scene.

Police said the officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries and the driver of the Hyundai was taken to a trauma centre with injuries that were serious but non-life-threatening.

Trending Now

The Special Investigations Unit, which looks into various police-involved incidents, including serious injury, has invoked its mandate to launch a formal investigation.

Roads in the area were closed after the crash.

More on Toronto
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices