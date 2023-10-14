Crash involving Toronto police cruiser sends 2 to hospital

Send this page to someone via email

A woman has sustained serious injuries in a crash involving a police cruiser in Toronto on Saturday.

Toronto police said the collision took place in the area of Markham Road and Eglinton Avenue East around 10:30 a.m.

A police car was involved in the crash, alongside a white Hyundai, as shown in images from the scene.

Police said the officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries and the driver of the Hyundai was taken to a trauma centre with injuries that were serious but non-life-threatening.

The Special Investigations Unit, which looks into various police-involved incidents, including serious injury, has invoked its mandate to launch a formal investigation.

Roads in the area were closed after the crash.