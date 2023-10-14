Crash involving Toronto police cruiser sends 2 to hospital

A woman has sustained serious injuries in a crash involving a police cruiser in Toronto on Saturday.
Toronto police said the collision took place in the area of Markham Road and Eglinton Avenue East around 10:30 a.m.
A police car was involved in the crash, alongside a white Hyundai, as shown in images from the scene.
Police said the officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries and the driver of the Hyundai was taken to a trauma centre with injuries that were serious but non-life-threatening.
The Special Investigations Unit, which looks into various police-involved incidents, including serious injury, has invoked its mandate to launch a formal investigation.
Roads in the area were closed after the crash.
- Man charged with sexual offences after interaction with 9-year-old boy in Mississauga
- Ontario appoints supervisor, starts new review of Toronto consumption site
- 2 men charged, 3rd still wanted on Canada-wide warrant for Oshawa murder: police
- Drones to transport lab samples between two Ontario hospitals, a first in Canada
Comments