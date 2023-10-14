Menu

Canada

Section of KVR Trail in Penticton to close next week for repaving

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted October 14, 2023 2:29 pm
A map showing the location of the trail closure in Penticton, B.C. View image in full screen
A map showing the location of the trail closure in Penticton, B.C. City of Penticton
A section of the KVR Trail in the South Okanagan will be closed for two days next week as it undergoes repair work.

The City of Penticton, B.C., says the section, located just south of Nanaimo Avenue East, needs repaving.

The closure will take place Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 17-18, with the city’s parks crews doing the work, which will create a smoother path.

The trail closure will take place just south of Nanaimo Avenue East in Penticton. View image in full screen
The trail closure will take place just south of Nanaimo Avenue East in Penticton. City of Penticton

The city says trail users should watch for detour signs and traffic control personnel during the closure.

A decommissioned rail line, the KVR Trail stretches 660 kilometres, from Hope to Castlegar. It’s also part of the Trans Canada Trail.

