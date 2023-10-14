Man charged with sexual offences after interaction with 9-year-old boy in Mississauga

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Mississauga, Ont., have charged a man with sexual offences after an incident involving a nine-year-old boy.

Peel Regional Police said the incident happened in July, involving a boy and a 30-year-old man who were in a public washroom at the same time.

The incident took place at Square One Shopping Mall, according to police. “The suspect allegedly engaged in a conversation with (the boy) that was sexual in nature,” police said.

The boy and the man are not believed to have known each other.

On Friday, police identified the man. He was arrested and charged with one count of invitation to sexual touching and one count of sexual assault.