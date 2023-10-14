Man charged in connection with hate vandalism at Toronto mosque

Toronto police say they have arrested a 42-year-old man a week after hate symbols were found painted on a religious building.
Police said they were called to Danforth and Donlands avenues around 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 6 to investigate reported vandalism.
Officers arrived to find hate symbols had been painted on the front of a mosque in the area. Police said at the time investigators believed a man was responsible for the graffiti.
A week later, on Friday, Oct. 13, police arrested a 42-year-old man from Burlington. He was charged with one count of mischief and two counts of obstructing the lawful use, enjoyment or operation of property.
He was scheduled to appear in court on Saturday.
