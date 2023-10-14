U.S. OKs non-emergency staff to leave Israel as Gazans seek safety. The latest

Send this page to someone via email

The United States authorized non-emergency government staff to leave Israel Saturday as thousands of Palestinians scrambled to leave Gaza ahead of an expected Israeli ground offensive.

On Friday, Israel gave the population of the northern half of the Gaza Strip – about one million people – until Saturday morning to move south. It announced overnight that it would guarantee the safety of Palestinians fleeing the area on two main roads until 4 p.m. local time (9 a.m. Eastern).

Hamas – the militant group which controls Gaza and that carried out a surprise attack in Israel on Oct. 7 that spurred Israel’s current response – has urged people to stay in their homes, calling the Israeli directions to leave “psychological warfare.”

2:15 Israeli-Canadians join fight against Hamas after call for 300,000 reservists to return

The U.S. State Department said Saturday it authorized the departure of non-emergency U.S. government personnel and eligible family members from the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem and the U.S. branch office in Tel Aviv “due to the unpredictable security situation in Israel.”

It is not clear if a similar authorization will be issued for Canada. Global News has reached out to Global Affairs Canada (GAC).

Here is what you need to know this Saturday.

Palestinians flee northern Gaza

Families in cars, trucks and donkey carts packed with possessions crowded a main road heading away from Gaza City as Israeli airstrikes continued to hammer the 40-kilometre-long territory. Supplies of food, fuel and drinking water have been running low because of a complete Israeli siege.

The United Nations said Friday that evacuating everyone within 24 hours was “impossible.”

View image in full screen An Israeli armoured personnel carrier (APC) heads towards the Gaza Strip border in southern Israel on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. Ariel Schalit/AP

Egyptian officials had said the southern Rafah crossing where its border meets Gaza would open later Saturday for the first time in days to allow foreigners out. GAC officials said Friday it was working with Egypt and Israel to try to open a window for Canadians, permanent residents and their families to leave, but details are slim.

Global Affairs Canada said Friday it is aware of more than 6,588 Canadians in Israel, with 3,369 having reached out to officials since Saturday. A further 150 Canadians are in Gaza and 335 in the West Bank. There are still 600 Canadians whose location is not clear and GAC is reaching out, they said, and the agency continues to follow up on the cases of four missing Canadians.

Israel said its troops have conducted temporary raids into Gaza to battle militants and hunted for traces of some 150 people – including men, women and children – who were abducted during Hamas’ assault on southern Israel.

It said Saturday it killed two Hamas commanders who were behind the deadly rampage.

2:15 Israel-Hamas conflict: Gaza’s complex tunnel network raises questions ahead of potential ground invasion

The Gaza Health Ministry said Saturday that more than 2,200 people have been killed in the territory, including 724 children and 458 women. The Hamas assault killed more than 1,300 people on the Israeli side, most of them civilians, and roughly 1,500 Hamas militants were killed during the fighting, the Israeli government said.

Israel has called up roughly 360,000 reserves and massed troops and tanks along the Gaza border, but no decision has been announced on whether to launch a ground offensive. An assault into densely populated Gaza would likely bring even higher casualties on both sides.

Iranian foreign minister warns of wider conflict

Iran’s foreign minister called on Israel to stop its attacks on Gaza Saturday, warning conflict might expand to other parts of the Middle East if the Hezbollah militant group in Lebanon joins the battle.

Israel estimates Hezbollah has some 150,000 rockets and missiles, including precision-guided missiles that can hit anywhere in Israel. The group, which has thousands of battle-hardened fighters who participated in Syria’s 12-year conflict, also has different types of military drones.

View image in full screen Palestinians stand by a building destroyed in an Israeli airstrike in Rafah, Gaza Strip, on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. Hatem Ali/AP

Hezbollah fighters have been on full alert along Lebanon’s borders with Israel following Hamas’ attack. Hamas has received support from Iran, but U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said there is no “direct evidence” Iran was involved in the Hamas attack one week ago.

The possibility of a new front in Lebanon brings back bitter memories of a vicious month-long war between Hezbollah and Israel in 2006 that ended in a stalemate and a tense detente between the two sides.

Trudeau convenes Incident Response Group

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau convened the Incident Response Group – a body with ministers and senior officials – to discuss the conflict.

According to a readout, they talked about Canadian consular support and the ongoing assisted departure of Canadian citizens, permanent residents and eligible family members from the region.

View image in full screen Rockets fired from the Gaza Strip are seen from Ashkelon, Israel, Friday, Oct.13, 2023. Tsafrir Abayov/AP

“The prime minister unequivocally condemned Hamas’ terrorist attacks against Israel and reiterated Canada’s full support for Israel’s right to defend itself in accordance with international law, noting that Hamas does not represent the Palestinian people or their legitimate aspirations,” the readout from the Prime Minister’s Office said.

“The prime minister and ministers considered the latest developments, shared their profound concern for the loss of Israeli and Palestinian civilian life, and underscored the importance of Canada’s close engagement with partners and allies in the international community, including those in the region. The prime minister also reinforced the importance of ensuring the safety of all Canadians.”

— with files from The Associated Press and Reuters