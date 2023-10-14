A Canadian-Israeli woman missing since Hamas attack has died, family says

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Family of a Canadian-Israeli woman, who was missing since Hamas militants ambushed a music festival in southern Isreal last Saturday, says she has died.

Twenty-two-year-old Shir Georgy went missing after the militant group attacked the music festival near Kibbutz Re’im last Saturday.

Canadian-Israeli Shir Georgy, 22, who attended a music festival in Israel that was attacked by Hamas militants, has been confirmed dead by family. Instagram: michalbouganim

Georgy’s aunt, Michal Bouganim, says the family is a mess and heartbroken.

Story continues below advertisement

Bouganim says the family is preparing to hold Georgy’s funeral in Israel tonight.

Georgy’s aunt shared a video earlier this week where Georgy is seen sitting on the floor and taking shelter with other people.

Georgy is the fourth Canadian to die in the Israel and Hamas conflict.