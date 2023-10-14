Menu

Canada

A Canadian-Israeli woman missing since Hamas attack has died, family says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 14, 2023 1:04 pm
Israel-Hamas conflict: Survivors overrun with fear for loved ones still held captive
Family of a Canadian-Israeli woman, who was missing since Hamas militants ambushed a music festival in southern Isreal last Saturday, says she has died.

Twenty-two-year-old Shir Georgy went missing after the militant group attacked the music festival near Kibbutz Re’im last Saturday.

Shir Georgy smiles at the camera
Canadian-Israeli Shir Georgy, 22, who attended a music festival in Israel that was attacked by Hamas militants, has been confirmed dead by family. Instagram: michalbouganim

Georgy’s aunt, Michal Bouganim, says the family is a mess and heartbroken.

Bouganim says the family is preparing to hold Georgy’s funeral in Israel tonight.

Georgy’s aunt shared a video earlier this week where Georgy is seen sitting on the floor and taking shelter with other people.

Georgy is the fourth Canadian to die in the Israel and Hamas conflict.

Israel-Hamas conflict intensifies with civilians advised to flee
© 2023 The Canadian Press

