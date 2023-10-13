Security concerns prompt extra vigilance in Montreal as Middle East conflict continues

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal police (SPVM) say they are working hard to ensure people from the Jewish and Muslim communities in the city feel safe following the escalation of conflict in the Middle East.

“We had much more patrols, much more visibility and we ask our police officers not only to be more visible but to be accessible and close to the community,” said SPVM Chief Fady Dagher.

Emotions have been running high ever since a deadly attack launched by Hamas militants — which Canada lists as a terrorist organization — that killed hundreds of people in Israel last weekend, prompting swift retaliation from the Israeli government.

Dagher said in the immediate aftermath of the attacks he reached out to leaders in both communities and the fear is palpable.

“The fear is extremely high, anxiety is extremely high, people are really scared,” Dagher said, while appealing for calm and encouraging people to carry on with their normal lives.

Eta Yudin, Quebec vice-president of The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs, agrees.

“The solution is not to hide and let terrorists win. The solution is to continue with life as normal,” she said. “I hope that people find it within them to embrace life and continue.”

Concerns, however, were heightened Thursday in the Jewish community after a former Hamas leader called for demonstrations across the Muslim world in support of Palestinians.

Drop off at Jewish schools had extra security in the morning, with some parents unsure of how safe their children would be.

“It’s conversations I didn’t want to have with my kids about whether they feel safe or not. You know, feeling safe and being safe are two very different things,” Yudin said. “It’s important to have both.”

At the Jewish General Hospital, non-essential appointments and activities were cancelled and extra security could be seen at the facility.

The local health authority said it was a precautionary measure to protect its staff and users.

Synagogues took similar precautions as Shabbat, the weekly Jewish time of prayer is celebrated, starting Friday.

Meanwhile, some Muslim Montrealers have also reported an increase in anti-Muslim and anti-Arab rhetoric.

Imam Raza Shah says he has also enlisted extra security at his Montreal-area mosque.

He’s appealing for solidarity and compassion.

“I don’t think anyone likes to see violence, loss of life and death,” he said. “It reminds us that we as humanity need to do a better job to ensure that everyone in this world lives safely and lives enjoying their rights.”

Meanwhile, even as security measures and surveillance have increased, Dagher clarified that the level of threat in the city is low.

Police have received four complaints of incidents of hate, two against each community.

Dagher says the public should be wary of unverified social media posts which aim to divide and target young people.

He says the Muslim and Jewish leaders he’s in touch with, ultimately just want to live in peace.

With upcoming rallies, however, including one Friday evening, Dagher issued a reminder that violence would not be tolerated.

“Come, please express yourselves but with (respect),” he said.