City of Edmonton expands window repair grant program

The city has expanded its window repair program to include more business areas across Edmonton.

The city-run grant program was launched earlier in 2023 to help business owners who are dealing with graffiti or have had their windows smashed by vandals. The program covers 50 per cent of costs for eligible repairs up to a maximum of $2,500.

The city allocated $500,000 for the program and so far, approximately one-quarter has been used. The funding will continue until it has been used up.

When it was initially launched, eligible areas were downtown, Chinatown and North Edge. The city also worked with the Old Strathcona Business Association and Alberta Avenue Business Association, providing them with $167,500 and $60,000 respectively, to distribute their own window repair funding to local businesses.

The program now includes Business Improvement Areas (BIAs) in:

Downtown

High (124) Street

Beverly

Chinatown

Fort Road

French Quarter

Kingsway

North Edge

Northwest Industrial

Stony Plain Road

Crossroads

The Old Strathcona Business Association and Alberta Avenue Business Association will be eligible for the expanded program once they have used up their previously allotted funding.

To apply for the window repair grant, click here.

Cory Richard Jones, owner and designer for Lewis Mayhem in Old Strathcona, told Global News the store was smashed into and robbed twice in a three-week period.

“It set us back quite a bit,” she said on Sept. 26.

“It’s not just the cost of the glass getting smashed and stuff being stolen, it’s having to upgrade all your security. You have to buy roll shutters. We’ve got full security cameras now.

“The OSBA does have a fund that does help with some of the window breaks — covering half the cost — but it’s just not enough.

“It would be really nice to have some additional funding and supports for small businesses for the break-ins beyond a window repair grant.”

The OSBA recently launched a letter-writing campaign in an effort to have a provincial task force take more action to address public safety in the Whyte Avenue area. It requested more police presence, a street outreach team and the expansion of the window repair program — funding to help cover other security items like cameras and tamper-proof bins.

“We found we’ve only spent about $10,000 out of our $160,000 grant program on window repair because businesses are saying it goes beyond window repair. We need support for other things that are being vandalized … that financial reimbursement,” OSBA executive director Cherie Klassen said.

