Saskatoon’s Broadway Theatre celebrating 30 years as community-owned theatre

Saskatoon Broadway Theatre is celebrating its 30-year anniversary as a community-owned theatre in October.

Aryn Otterbein, artistic director at the Broadway Theatre, explained that the theatre itself has been around for over 75 years but shifted to being a non-profit arts and culture centre 30 years ago.

“It’s a pretty big staple around here in Saskatoon,” Otterbein said. “It has a focus on arthouse film and bringing live events to Saskatoon.”

The theatre has several events planned to mark the occasion this weekend and for the remainder of the month.

On Friday, the theatre is kicking off the celebration with October’s spookiest films.

“There will be a triple-header of Friday the 13th and Freddy vs. Jason, and all of the great, scary films that you want to see in October,” Otterbein said.

This weekend, the Saskatoon Jazz Orchestra will perform on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and musician Begonia will take the stage Sunday evening at 7:30 p.m.

Otterbein said the theatre will also be hosting a birthday party to celebrate the anniversary on Oct. 25.

“For the 25th, we’ve got Living Sky Taiko Drumming, we’ve also got a band called The Delicates coming to play. The Cree Canaries are going to open up the show and the Saskatoon Soaps are hosting, and we are really excited to have Mariel Buckley join us on stage to help celebrate.”

Heading into Halloween, Otterbein said The Rocky Horror Picture Show will end off the month of celebration.

“Rocky Horror Picture Show has been around just as long as the theatre has so we are pretty excited to finish it off with that big celebration there.”

You can get tickets for any event on Broadway Theatre’s website.