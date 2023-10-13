Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatoon’s Broadway Theatre celebrating 30 years as community-owned theatre

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted October 13, 2023 1:39 pm
Click to play video: 'Broadway Theatre celebrates 30 years of community ownership'
Broadway Theatre celebrates 30 years of community ownership
It’s a celebration 30 years in the making — Broadway Theatre is marking its anniversary as a community-owned theatre.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Saskatoon Broadway Theatre is celebrating its 30-year anniversary as a community-owned theatre in October.

Aryn Otterbein, artistic director at the Broadway Theatre, explained that the theatre itself has been around for over 75 years but shifted to being a non-profit arts and culture centre 30 years ago.

“It’s a pretty big staple around here in Saskatoon,” Otterbein said. “It has a focus on arthouse film and bringing live events to Saskatoon.”

The theatre has several events planned to mark the occasion this weekend and for the remainder of the month.

On Friday, the theatre is kicking off the celebration with October’s spookiest films.

“There will be a triple-header of Friday the 13th and Freddy vs. Jason, and all of the great, scary films that you want to see in October,” Otterbein said.

Story continues below advertisement

This weekend, the Saskatoon Jazz Orchestra will perform on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and musician Begonia will take the stage Sunday evening at 7:30 p.m.

Otterbein said the theatre will also be hosting a birthday party to celebrate the anniversary on Oct. 25.

Trending Now

“For the 25th, we’ve got Living Sky Taiko Drumming, we’ve also got a band called The Delicates coming to play. The Cree Canaries are going to open up the show and the Saskatoon Soaps are hosting, and we are really excited to have Mariel Buckley join us on stage to help celebrate.”

Heading into Halloween, Otterbein said The Rocky Horror Picture Show will end off the month of celebration.

Rocky Horror Picture Show has been around just as long as the theatre has so we are pretty excited to finish it off with that big celebration there.”

You can get tickets for any event on Broadway Theatre’s website.

More on Canada
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices