See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Waterloo Regional Police are currently at the scene of a stabbing incident in downtown Kitchener.

At 12:37 p.m., police issued a tweet, which said the stabbing had happened near Water Street North.

They warned area residents to expect an increased police presence in the area as officers investigated the incident.

More to follow…

Officers currently on scene of a stabbing incident in the area of Water Street North in Kitchener. Expect an increased police presence in the area. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777. To provide anonymous information, please call Crime Stoppers at… pic.twitter.com/FkZ9h3C34F — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) October 13, 2023