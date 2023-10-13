Israel-Hamas conflict: A look at the impact so far as ground offensive fears grow

Send this page to someone via email

Israel has delivered a mass evacuation order to nearly half of Gaza’s population ahead of an expected ground invasion of the Hamas-ruled territory.

Israel, which launched retaliatory strikes after an unprecedented deadly attack by the militant group Hamas last weekend, has cut off supplies to the territory of food, fuel, medicines and other goods. More than 3,000 are dead on both sides and thousands have been wounded.

The World Health Organization is warning that hospitals in Gaza are at a “breaking point,” with only a few hours of electricity each day making it difficult to treat injured patients. Roughly 1,800 people in Gaza have been killed, according to local authorities.

Meanwhile, Israelis are mourning the death of more than 1,300 people, including 222 soldiers, killed during and since Hamas’ attack on Oct. 7.

Hamas has also taken some 150 people to Gaza as hostages, including Israeli soldiers, civilians and foreigners, according to Israeli officials.

The Israeli military is now ordering around one million civilians in Gaza’s north to move to the south as a potential ground offensive looms.

Here is a look at the devastating impact the conflict has had so far on both sides.

View image in full screen Israelis evacuate a site struck by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, southern Israel, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023. AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg

View image in full screen Friends and relatives of Ilai Bar Sade, a soldier killed in a Hamas attack, mourn next to his grave during his funeral at the military cemetery in Tel Aviv, Israel, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023. AP Photo/Erik Marmor

View image in full screen Friends and relatives of Ilai Bar Sade, a soldier killed in a Hamas attack, mourn during his funeral at the military cemetery in Tel Aviv, Israel, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023. AP Photo/Erik Marmor

View image in full screen A woman cries during the funeral of Israeli Col. Roi Levy at the Mount Herzl cemetery in Jerusalem on Monday, Oct. 9, 2023. AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo, File

View image in full screen A paramedic carries a little girl after he took her out of their house when Israeli planes bombed a mosque next door. October 9, 2023, Gaza Strip. Credit Image: © Saher Alghorra/ZUMA Press Wire

View image in full screen Palestinian people who fled their homes due to Israeli air strikes and artillery shelling take refuge at a school in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis. Monday, October 9, 2023. Credit Image: © Ya XieråÁå Kudi/Xinhua via ZUMA Press

View image in full screen Israelis take cover from the incoming rocket fire from the Gaza Strip in Ashkelon, southern Israel, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023. AP Photo/Leo Correa

View image in full screen Mourners react beside grave of Mapal Adam, during her funeral in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023. Adam was killed by Hamas militants on Saturday as they carried out an unprecedented, multi-front attack that killed over 1,000 Israelis. AP Photo/Francisco Seco

View image in full screen Palestinians look for survivors after an Israeli airstrike in Rafah refugee camp, southern Gaza Strip, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023. AP Photo/Hatem Ali

View image in full screen Palestinians search for bodies and survivors in the rubble of a residential building leveled in an Israeli airstrike, Al Shati Refugee Camp Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023. AP Photo/Fatima Shbair

View image in full screen Palestinians sit outside their house following Israeli airstrikes in Rafah refugee camp, southern Gaza Strip, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023. AP Photo/Hatem Ali

View image in full screen Palestinians carry bodies from the Abu Rayash family killed in Israeli shelling during their funeral in Rafah, Gaza Strip, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023. AP Photo/Hatem Ali

View image in full screen A Palestinian woman wounded in Israeli bombardment waits for treatment in a hospital in Rafah refugee camp, southern Gaza Strip, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023. AP Photo/Hatem Ali

View image in full screen Palestinian children wounded in Israeli strikes cry outside a hospital in Rafah refugee camp, southern Gaza Strip, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023. AP Photo/Hatem Ali

View image in full screen Mourners attend the funeral of Israeli soldier Abraham Cohen at the Mount Herzl cemetery in Jerusalem, Israel, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023. AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

View image in full screen Family and friends of those taken hostage by Hamas during an attack on Israel react as they listen to speeches during a press conference on October 13, 2023 in Tel Aviv, Israel. Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images

View image in full screen Palestinian citizens inspect damage to their homes caused by Israeli airstrikes on October 13, 2023 in Gaza City, Gaza. Photo by Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images

View image in full screen Palestinian citizens inspect damage to their homes caused by Israeli airstrikes on October 13, 2023 in Gaza City, Gaza. Photo by Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images

View image in full screen Family and friends of those taken hostage by Hamas during an attack on Israel react as they listen to speeches during a press conference on October 13, 2023 in Tel Aviv, Israel. Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images

View image in full screen Osa Me’ir (C) reacts after discovering that the second of her two twin brothers was confirmed killed during the Hamas attack, on October 13, 2023 in Tel Aviv, Israel. Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images

— with files from Reuters and The Associated Press