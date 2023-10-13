Over $20K worth of fragrances stolen from south-end Guelph business

Guelph police say more than $20,000 worth of fragrances have been stolen from a south-end business.
Shortly after 3:30 a.m. on Friday, police said they were dispatched by an alarm at a business at Clair Road and Farley Drive.
Surveillance video reportedly showed three people arriving in a silver SUV before they broke a window to get inside.
Trending Now
Once inside, investigators said the suspects were seen loading a large number of perfumes and colognes into bags before fleeing through the same broken window.
Police said the suspects left in an Acura RDX, possibly an older model.
More on Crime
Comments