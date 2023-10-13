Over $20K worth of fragrances stolen from south-end Guelph business

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say more than $20,000 worth of fragrances have been stolen from a south-end business.

Shortly after 3:30 a.m. on Friday, police said they were dispatched by an alarm at a business at Clair Road and Farley Drive.

Surveillance video reportedly showed three people arriving in a silver SUV before they broke a window to get inside.

Once inside, investigators said the suspects were seen loading a large number of perfumes and colognes into bags before fleeing through the same broken window.

Police said the suspects left in an Acura RDX, possibly an older model.