Crime

Over $20K worth of fragrances stolen from south-end Guelph business

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted October 13, 2023 9:09 am
Guelph police say three people loaded a large number of perfumes and colognes into bags before fleeing early Friday morning. The fragrances are worth over $20,000. View image in full screen
Guelph police say three people loaded a large number of perfumes and colognes into bags before fleeing early Friday morning. The fragrances are worth over $20,000. Ken Hashizume/CJOY
Guelph police say more than $20,000 worth of fragrances have been stolen from a south-end business.

Shortly after 3:30 a.m. on Friday, police said they were dispatched by an alarm at a business at Clair Road and Farley Drive.

Surveillance video reportedly showed three people arriving in a silver SUV before they broke a window to get inside.

Once inside, investigators said the suspects were seen loading a large number of perfumes and colognes into bags before fleeing through the same broken window.

Police said the suspects left in an Acura RDX, possibly an older model.

