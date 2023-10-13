Canada’s Joly heads to Israel as evacuation order issued for Gaza

Send this page to someone via email

Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly is travelling to Israel ahead of a possible ground offensive in Gaza following Hamas’s deadly attacks last weekend.

A statement from Joly’s office says she will be pushing for a joint effort to establish a humanitarian corridor into the territory, which Israel vowed to put under “complete siege,” to get aid like food, water and medical supplies to civilians in Gaza.

“Canada is shocked and saddened by the events that unfolded over the last week. My thoughts are with all civilians impacted by the Hamas terrorist attack on Israel, which has also taken a toll on communities at home in Canada and around the world,” Joly said in a statement.

“My priority is to meet with partners and see first-hand the evolving situation on the ground so that Canada can provide the support most needed at this critical time.”

The minister’s office adds she will reaffirm Canada’s stance that Israel has the right to defend itself in accordance with international law in the wake of last week’s attacks. Roughly 2,800 people are dead in the attack and the subsequent airstrikes on Gaza, including three Canadians.

The Israeli government says more than 100 people were kidnapped, and the Hamas assault left thousands injured.

Joly is set to be in the region until Oct. 15, which includes a visit to neighbouring Jordan.

Following the Hamas attack, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the nation was “at war.” Israel’s security cabinet soon after approved the declaration of war, and Netanyahu formed a wartime cabinet with the opposition leader.

Now, Israel is calling on around one million civilians to evacuate the northern portion of Gaza within 24 hours ahead of a potential ground invasion. This includes Gaza City, home to approximately 590,000 people.

The UN considers this evacuation impossible within that timeline without “devastating” humanitarian consequences.

“Forget about food, forget about electricity, forget about fuel. The only concern now is just if you’ll make it, if you’re going to live,” Nebal Farsakh, a spokesperson for the Palestinian Red Crescent in Gaza City, said as she broke into heaving sobs speaking with The Associated Press.

Hamas dismissed the evacuation call as “psychological warfare” and is calling on people to stay in their homes.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a new $10-million humanitarian aid package for both Israel and Palestinian civilians at a press conference in Yellowknife on Thursday.

A senior Canadian government official said that money would go to trusted humanitarian organizations like the Red Cross to ensure funds do not go to Hamas, which is a designated terrorist organization in Canada.

The official added that trying to establish a humanitarian corridor is one of Canada’s main diplomatic priorities in the region.

— with files from The Associated Press.