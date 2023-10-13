Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

French police say teacher killed in school knife attack

By Staff Reuters
Posted October 13, 2023 7:48 am
France stabbing View image in full screen
French police officers stand in front of the Gambetta high school in Arras, northeastern France on October 13, 2023, after a teacher was killed and two other people severely wounded in a knife attack, police and regional officials said. The perpetrator has been detained by police, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin wrote on X, formerly Twitter. Denis Charlet/AFP via Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A teacher was killed in a knife attack in a school in France’s northern city of Arras on Friday, while another teacher and the school’s security guard were injured, the latter seriously, police said.

Regional authorities said the attacker had been arrested.

Police could not confirm local media reports that the assailant had shouted “Allahu Akbar.”

Citing a police source, BFM TV reported the attacker was about 20 years old and could have been a former pupil. It said the attacker’s brother was also arrested.

BFM TV said the person killed was a French language teacher, while a sports teacher was stabbed and injured.

Trending Now

Pupils were confined to their classroom, it said.

President Emmanuel Macron was heading to Arras, his office said.

Story continues below advertisement

French interior minister Gerald Darmanin said a police operation was underway in a school, without giving further details.

More on World
© 2023 Reuters

Sponsored content

AdChoices