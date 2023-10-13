Menu

Traffic

Dump truck with bin up strikes Highway 407 bridge over Highway 404

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted October 13, 2023 6:46 am
The dump truck with its bin raised at Highway 404 and Highway 407 on Oct. 13, 2023. View image in full screen
The dump truck with its bin raised at Highway 404 and Highway 407 on Oct. 13, 2023. OPP / X
The Ontario Provincial Police say a dump truck with its bin raised travelling on Highway 404 struck a bridge overpass of Highway 407 early Friday.

OPP said the dump truck was travelling south on Highway 404 when it collided with the westbound lanes of Highway 407 above.

The collision happened at around 1 a.m.

Two lanes of the southbound Highway 404 are blocked. There is also some construction in the area, OPP said.

The bridge sustained some structural damage and engineers were called in to investigate, OPP said.

The driver did not sustain any injuries from the crash.

“Just a reminder, circle checks are very important when operating commercial motor vehicles,” OPP said in a video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Take a few moments to walk around your vehicle before you depart to prevent these types of incidents from happening.”

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

