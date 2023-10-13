History of Friday the 13th and how Regina is celebrating

Many events in Regina kick off Friday the 13th, a day that is widely known for putting superstitions to the test.

Some of those superstitions include not walking under a ladder, avoid breaking a mirror or making sure that black cats don’t cross your path.

But according to a University of Saskatchewan history professor, Friday the 13th seems to a be a modern thing.

“We do associate (Friday the 13th) with a movie, and you might actually totally get into this and watch a movie and so forth … we kind of celebrate the unusual or the scary,” said Professor Frank Klaassen, who specializes in medieval and renaissance history.

“There were basically certain days where you don’t do anything on these days…so, if you’re going to (do) the regular stuff (like doing) the dishes, clean the house, go to work. That’s okay. But starting a project? No. Going on a trip? No. Anything like that is like off limits on those days.”

The negative connotations attributed to Friday the 13th dates back to Biblical times during the Last Supper when Jesus dined with his disciples, the 13th being Judas, who betrayed him. Klaassen said this day is known for thinking the number 13 as unlucky, known as triskaidekaphobia.

“The Friday the 13th is a kind of a symbolic representation of that, a real part of human experience,” said Klaassen.

Events

The Lightning Bug Tattoos is hosting a day-long “Get What You Get” event where customers can choose out of the preset tattoo designs that are related to Friday the 13th.

The proceeds of this initiative will go to the Regina Humane Society (RHS). Owner of Lightning Bug Tattoos Arielle Racette said interested customers insert a dollar into a gumball machine and they receive a random design of a tattoo.

“We really enjoy giving back to people and myself personally, I really love animals.,” said Racette. “I have five bunnies at home. I have a dog, cat, we have some lizards (and) we even have one here. We’re really big animal lovers here.”

This is the Lightning Bug Tattoos’ third year hosting this event and there was a great turnout. Emily Wilson is one of many happy customers who received a tattoo on Friday the 13th.

“I would love to have an excuse to give back and to get something fun as well. Both my cats actually came from the humane society, so it’s even especially like kind of a close thing that I can give back to,” said Wilson.

“People say Friday the 13th is unlucky, but personally I like to think of it as lucky just because I’ve had good things happen to me on the 13th. It’s a good number for me.”

The tattoo shop plans on holding another “Get What You Get” event on Halloween.

The RHS Director of Marketing and Public Relations said in a statement to Global News that the community and the businesses within it have always been huge supporters of the RHS and the animals in their care.

“We are amazed at how creative and innovative people are in their fundraising efforts, and the Lighting Bug Tattoo promotion is great example of that,” said Bill Thorn.

“We thank them for taking the time to put this promo together to help our animals and look forward to seeing the results of the day and putting the funds to good use in the Shelter.”

The Regina Public Library at the central location will host a free screening of Friday the 13th movie on Friday starting at 7:00 p.m.

Also, the Al Benesocky’s Shock House will open to the public starting at 7:00 p.m. until 11:00 p.m.

The Happy Hollow Corn Maze out in Lumsden continues to run until October 15, 2023.

In Saskatoon, people can check out the Theatres of Madness Haunted House which open this evening starting at 7:00 p.m. This haunted house is located in the old Rainbow Cinemas at The Centre, rear entrance.

— with files from Nicole Mortillaro