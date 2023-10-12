Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Alberta receives federal money over 4 years to tackle gender-based violence

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 12, 2023 6:31 pm
Click to play video: 'Gender-based violence on the rise in Edmonton'
Gender-based violence on the rise in Edmonton
There’s been a rise in violence in Edmonton over the past few years, especially when it comes to gender-based violence. Jan Reimer, the executive director of the Alberta Council of Women’s Shelters, joined us on Global News Morning to discuss an upcoming summit being held from May 2 to May 4 to help tackle some of the issues – Apr 25, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Alberta government is to receive $54 million in federal funding to develop and deploy a 10-year plan to end gender-based violence in Alberta.

Alberta Status of Women Minister Tanya Fir says the province is ranked fifth in the number of reports of intimate partner violence in Canada and fourth in reported sexual assaults.

She says the federal money will be given out to community groups and organizations helping women and girls in Alberta.

Over the next month, Alberta’s government plans to gather input through public engagement that will shape the 10-year plan to end gender-based violence.

Click to play video: 'Sexual Assault Centre of Edmonton needs more funding to address long wait times'
Sexual Assault Centre of Edmonton needs more funding to address long wait times

Camrose MLA Jackie Lovely broke down in tears in talking about the need for support for women and children, pointing to the deaths of Mchale Busch and her 16-month-old in 2021.

Story continues below advertisement

The two were murdered by a convicted sexual offender with a violent history who had moved next door to them in Hinton, Alta., west of Edmonton.

“Noah and his mother, Mchale, were from my community … when sadly they were murdered by a convicted sex offender,” she said.

“That’s why I’m so emotional because I think about them.”

Click to play video: 'Justice for Noah: Seeking change after a horrific Hinton homicides'
Justice for Noah: Seeking change after a horrific Hinton homicides
Related News
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices