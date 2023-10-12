Edmonton man charged after human remains found on Paul First Nation in 2016

Send this page to someone via email

Parkland RCMP and members of the Alberta RCMP Historical Homicide Unit have laid charges in the death of a man whose remains were found on Paul First Nation in 2016.

On Dec. 26, 2016, a person was found dead on the side of the road west of Edmonton.

An autopsy later confirmed the victim was 20-year-old Christian Sidney Mark Grayhorseman, from the Edmonton area. Police said he was the victim of homicide.

His body was found on Sundance Road and sources told Global News it was inside a hockey bag.

“Even after the major crimes unit conducted their primary investigation… there was additional follow up done by the HHU – the historical homicide unit — with relation to forensic evidence and DNA,” explained Alberta RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Troy Savinkoff.

“As a result of those additional forensic steps, they were able to identify the suspect.”

On Thursday, Alberta RCMP said 34-year-old Oskie Pehaeso Dion, of Edmonton, had been charged with manslaughter and indignity to a body.

Dion was arrested on Oct. 4 in Edmonton, RCMP said.

He has been remanded into custody and is set to appear in court on Oct. 18.

In 2016, after the victim was identified, friends came forward to remember Grayhorseman.

“It didn’t matter who you were to Sonny, he would always be nice to you,” said Jynelle Hamelin. “Even if you had a bad pass with him, or he didn’t know who you were or what you were, he would always be nice to you.

“He didn’t really get to live his life the way he wanted to.”

Grayhorseman also went by the name “Sonny” or “SonShine.”

“I knew that he had a rough time, at home and in Peace River, but everyone would like him in their own certain way,” family friend Sonia Hamelin added. “I just loved him because he reminded me so much of my son.

“The biggest thing was his smile and just his heart. His heart was so big.”