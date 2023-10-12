Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 630CHED

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Alberta to use telephone town halls to gauge public interest on quitting CPP

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 12, 2023 4:21 pm
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith speaks to the media in Calgary, Monday, Sept. 18, 2023. The Alberta government will begin telephone town hall consultations with the public starting next week on whether to quit the Canada Pension Plan. View image in full screen
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith speaks to the media in Calgary, Monday, Sept. 18, 2023. The Alberta government will begin telephone town hall consultations with the public starting next week on whether to quit the Canada Pension Plan. Jeff McIntosh / CP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Alberta government will begin telephone town hall consultations with the public starting next week on whether to quit the Canada Pension Plan.

A panel led by former provincial finance minister Jim Dinning says there will be five 90-minute town hall discussions over six weeks, each session focused on getting feedback from a different region.

Dinning says the focus of the debate will be on the findings of a third-party report commissioned by the government.

The report by pension analyst LifeWorks calculates Alberta deserves more than half of the $575 billion in the CPP fund and says with that money an Alberta pension plan could deliver lower contribution costs and higher payouts.

Critics say the report’s math is questionable and the federal government and other provinces would never allow one member to take half the CPP.

Story continues below advertisement

Premier Danielle Smith’s United Conservative Party government says if Dinning finds there is interest from Albertans to create an Alberta plan, the next step is a referendum.

Click to play video: 'Debate heats up as Albertans weigh in on provincial pension plan proposal'
Debate heats up as Albertans weigh in on provincial pension plan proposal

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 12, 2023.

Related News
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices