Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police dog helps Manitoba RCMP nab teen suspect hiding in tall grass

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 12, 2023 3:30 pm
RCMP police dog Jolt. View image in full screen
RCMP police dog Jolt. Manitoba RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 17-year-old from Brandon is in custody after a break-in at a rural home, thanks to Manitoba RCMP and a police dog named Jolt.

Police were called to the home, in the RM of Portage la Prairie, on the morning of Oct.6, where homeowners said a suspicious person had been trying to steal an all-terrain vehicle.

Police say officers spotted the suspect walking along Highway 16, but when he saw police, he took off into a field near a ravine.

Jolt tracked the suspect to a spot around 100 metres from the highway, hiding in tall grass. The dog also found a bag containing a laptop near the teen.

He was arrested and charged with two counts of resisting arrest and break and enter. Police also determined that he was wanted on an outstanding warrant.

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect was released with conditions. RCMP continue to investigate.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Winnipeg Animal Services ride-along'
Winnipeg Animal Services ride-along

 

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices