Police dog helps Manitoba RCMP nab teen suspect hiding in tall grass

A 17-year-old from Brandon is in custody after a break-in at a rural home, thanks to Manitoba RCMP and a police dog named Jolt.

Police were called to the home, in the RM of Portage la Prairie, on the morning of Oct.6, where homeowners said a suspicious person had been trying to steal an all-terrain vehicle.

Police say officers spotted the suspect walking along Highway 16, but when he saw police, he took off into a field near a ravine.

Jolt tracked the suspect to a spot around 100 metres from the highway, hiding in tall grass. The dog also found a bag containing a laptop near the teen.

He was arrested and charged with two counts of resisting arrest and break and enter. Police also determined that he was wanted on an outstanding warrant.

The suspect was released with conditions. RCMP continue to investigate.