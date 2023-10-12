Menu

Crime

14-year-old girl sexually assaulted at Saskatoon Royal University Hospital: police

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted October 12, 2023 2:25 pm
Saskatoon's Royal University Hospital (RUH) is in need of repairs including problems with the boilers and electrical upgrades.
A 43-year-old man is facing charges after police say a 14-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in a Saskatoon hospital washroom. File / Global News
A 43-year-old Black Lake, Sask., man is facing sexual assault charges after Saskatoon police were called to the 100 block of Hospital Drive on Wednesday to investigate a reported sexual assault.

Police said a 14-year-old girl reported to hospital security that an unknown man had threatened her with a weapon, confined her to a washroom, and sexually assaulted her.

University of Saskatchewan Protective Services had located and detained the suspect. No weapon was found on the man.

Trending Now

Officers say the man was arrested and is charged with sexual assault with a weapon, sexual interference, and unlawful confinement.

