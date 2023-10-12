14-year-old girl sexually assaulted at Saskatoon Royal University Hospital: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 43-year-old Black Lake, Sask., man is facing sexual assault charges after Saskatoon police were called to the 100 block of Hospital Drive on Wednesday to investigate a reported sexual assault.

Police said a 14-year-old girl reported to hospital security that an unknown man had threatened her with a weapon, confined her to a washroom, and sexually assaulted her.

University of Saskatchewan Protective Services had located and detained the suspect. No weapon was found on the man.

Officers say the man was arrested and is charged with sexual assault with a weapon, sexual interference, and unlawful confinement.