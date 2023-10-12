Menu

Entertainment

‘Rick and Morty’ is back for Season 7: A first look at the shenanigans

By The Staff Global News
Posted October 12, 2023 3:00 pm
Attention Rick and Morty fans! Your favourite mad scientist/nervous grandson duo are back.

The Season 7 premiere is right around the corner on Oct. 15. So, to celebrate, here’s an exclusive image from Episode 2 of the upcoming season.

An exclusive image from season 7 of Rick and Morty, which premieres on Oct. 15 on Adult Swim. View image in full screen
An exclusive image from season 7 of Rick and Morty, which premieres on Oct. 15 on Adult Swim. Adult Swim

It appears that Rick Sanchez has all kinds of crazy tech coming out of his finger. But is that even our Rick? Or is the robot doppelgänger from the Season 6 finale back? Just another mystery in the run-up to Season 7.

Of course, this season will look — or rather, sound — different than all other seasons before this because of the departure of Justin Roiland, co-creator of the show and voice actor for both Rick and Morty (read more about that here).

The new voice actors for the titular characters have yet to be revealed but, according to Adult Swim, Rick and Morty are “sounding more like themselves than ever!”

The official trailer for Season 7 came out on Sept. 25, giving us a first listen of how the new Rick and Morty will sound. Did they nail the casting? You be the judge.

With Season 7, Adult Swim says the “possibilities are endless: what’s up with Jerry? EVIL Summer?! And will they ever go back to the high school?! Maybe not! But let’s find out!”

‘Rick and Morty’ Season 7 premieres on Oct. 15 at 11 p.m. ET on Adult Swim.

Click to play video: '‘Rick and Morty’ cast chat about season 5 premiere'
‘Rick and Morty’ cast chat about season 5 premiere
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

