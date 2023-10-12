Menu

Canada

Silver Alert issued for missing 81-year-old last seen in west Winnipeg

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 12, 2023 2:03 pm
Winnipeg Police Service headquarters View image in full screen
Winnipeg police headquarters. Global News / Amy-Ellen Prentice
Winnipeg police are on the lookout for a missing 81-year-old man.

A Silver Alert has been issued for Earle Ellis, who was last spotted near Portage Avenue and Sturgeon Road on Wednesday morning.

Missing man Earle Ellis.
Missing man Earle Ellis. Winnipeg Police Service

Ellis is described as six feet tall, with a medium build, grey hair and a large grey beard. When he was last seen, he was wearing a yellow and grey jacket and black pants.

Police say they’re concerned for his well-being and ask anyone with information to call the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.

