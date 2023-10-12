Silver Alert issued for missing 81-year-old last seen in west Winnipeg

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are on the lookout for a missing 81-year-old man.

A Silver Alert has been issued for Earle Ellis, who was last spotted near Portage Avenue and Sturgeon Road on Wednesday morning.

Ellis is described as six feet tall, with a medium build, grey hair and a large grey beard. When he was last seen, he was wearing a yellow and grey jacket and black pants.

Police say they’re concerned for his well-being and ask anyone with information to call the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.