Silver Alert issued for missing 81-year-old last seen in west Winnipeg

Winnipeg police are on the lookout for a missing 81-year-old man.
A Silver Alert has been issued for Earle Ellis, who was last spotted near Portage Avenue and Sturgeon Road on Wednesday morning.
Ellis is described as six feet tall, with a medium build, grey hair and a large grey beard. When he was last seen, he was wearing a yellow and grey jacket and black pants.
Police say they’re concerned for his well-being and ask anyone with information to call the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.
