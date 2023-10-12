Crash sends one vehicle into Okanagan Lake

Send this page to someone via email

There were no fatalities in a crash near Peachland that sent a truck into Okanagan Lake.

RCMP said the crash happened at around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday when a black Dodge pickup truck travelling westbound on Highway 97 suffered an unexpectedly blown left front tire, causing the driver to lose control and veer into the oncoming lanes. The truck then hit an eastbound GMC Yukon.

“The collision caused the truck to leave the road surface, and (land) upright in Okanagan Lake,” RCMP said in a press release.

The driver was able to free himself by breaking the driver’s side window and was waiting for emergency services to arrive.

“This collision could have resulted in multiple injuries or even death, but fortunately no one was injured,” Const. Mike Della-Paolera said.