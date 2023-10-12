Ex-NFLer Sergio Brown arrested in his mother’s death after going missing

Send this page to someone via email

Nearly one month after his disappearance, former NFL player Sergio Brown has been arrested in connection to his mother’s death, police said.

The ex-defensive back was arrested in San Diego, Calif. on Tuesday after he reentered the U.S. from Mexico, the Maywood Police Department in Illinois said in a statement.

Both Sergio, 35, and his 73-year-old mother Myrtle Brown were reported missing in mid-September.

On Sept. 16, Myrtle’s body was found near a creek behind her home in Maywood, Ill., just outside Chicago. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said Myrtle died from “multiple injuries due to assault.”

Police characterized her death as a homicide. Sergio could not be reached at the time.

Authorities later issued an arrest warrant for Sergio in connection with the first-degree murder of his mother.

CNN reported Sergio is currently awaiting extradition to Illinois to face the murder charge. CNN claimed law enforcement officers were aware of Sergio’s whereabouts since at least September 19.

He was deported from Mexico after his arrest warrant was issued.

The circumstances surrounding Sergio’s initial disappearance are still hazy. In the days following his mother’s death, someone who appeared to be Sergio posted a video to social media discussing the killing. The post’s location was tagged as Mexico. ESPN was also tagged in the post.

In the video, Brown appears to discuss “fake news” and say he believes his mother was on vacation.

A spokesperson for the Maywood Police Department told the Associated Press they were aware of the videos and were investigating.

TMZ reported Sergio was also seen at a party at a popular club in Tulum, Mexico.

Prior to his arrest, Sergio’s family asked the public for help in finding him. Sergio’s brother, Nick Brown, made several social media posts thanking people for their condolences and asking for any leads on Sergio’s location.

“My brother Sergio is still missing,” Nick wrote on Sept. 17. “If anyone knows where he is I want him to know that I love you and please come home.”

He continued, writing, “If you have any information on Sergio’s whereabouts please send them to the Maywood Police Department.”

From 2010 to 2017, Sergio played seven seasons in the NFL as a safety. He was first signed by the New England Patriots and his last season was spent with the Buffalo Bills. He also played for the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Indianapolis Colts.

Sergio played high school football in Maywood before attending the University of Notre Dame.

A court hearing is currently scheduled for Nov. 13.

— With files from Global News’ Kathryn Mannie