Guelph police investigating assault at south-end home

Send this page to someone via email

The Guelph Police Service is asking for the public’s help in their investigation into an assault that occurred in the south end of the city.

They say a man assaulted someone at a home in the Eugene Drive area around 5:30 a.m. Monday.

Investigators are looking for a man, five-foot-six to five-foot-10 with a slim build and shoulder length dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing a black and blue t-shirt, jacket, and black and white Nike Air Jordan shoes.

They want to speak to anyone with a security camera or dashcam footage of the Eugene Drive or Farley Drive areas that morning.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Guelph Police Service at 519-823-1460 ext. 7253 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.