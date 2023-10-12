Guelph police investigating assault at south-end home

The Guelph Police Service is asking for the public’s help in their investigation into an assault that occurred in the south end of the city.
They say a man assaulted someone at a home in the Eugene Drive area around 5:30 a.m. Monday.
Investigators are looking for a man, five-foot-six to five-foot-10 with a slim build and shoulder length dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing a black and blue t-shirt, jacket, and black and white Nike Air Jordan shoes.
They want to speak to anyone with a security camera or dashcam footage of the Eugene Drive or Farley Drive areas that morning.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Guelph Police Service at 519-823-1460 ext. 7253 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
