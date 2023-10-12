Menu

Crime

Women followed in downtown Guelph: police

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted October 12, 2023 11:12 am
Police said two women reported being followed downtown on Wednesday night. Several calls were received about the man's erratic behavior, prompting officers to arrest him. View image in full screen
Police said two women reported being followed downtown on Wednesday night. Several calls were received about the man's erratic behavior, prompting officers to arrest him. Ken Hashizume/CJOY
Guelph police say charges have been laid after two women were followed downtown.

Police said a woman was walking on Macdonell Street on Wednesday evening, when a man she didn’t know went up to her and grabbed her forearm.

He repeatedly said, “I’m touching you.”

Investigators said she broke free and kept walking, but felt tugging on her backpack a short time later from the same man.

The victim broke free again and went to the police station to report the incident.

The accused then reportedly approached another woman while continuing toward an area in front of City Hall.

Police said he stood over her while she sat in a chair and initially prevented her from standing up.

Investigators said the woman climbed over the arm of the chair and he continued to follow her until she went to the police station as well.

Police said the man’s erratic behavior led to several bystanders contacting them.

Officers found and arrested a 38-year-old man, who has been held for a bail hearing.

