Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Woman abducted in Goodfish Lake: St. Paul RCMP

By Destiny Meilleur Global News
Posted October 12, 2023 8:25 am
RCMP are investigating a possible abduction in Goodfish Lake after receiving reports of someone threatening another with a gun at a home. View image in full screen
RCMP are investigating a possible abduction in Goodfish Lake after receiving reports of someone threatening another with a gun at a home. Handout: St. Paul RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

RCMP are investigating a possible abduction in Goodfish Lake after receiving reports of someone threatening another with a gun at a home.

On Tuesday at around 1:15 p.m., RCMP arrived at a residence where the complaint was made and said they found “signs that an occupant of the home, 26-year-old Theresa Kathleen Coutre, was taken against her will and was missing.”

RCMP said they believe the woman was taken from her home by 33-year-old Shelby Jackson.

RCMP are investigating a possible abduction in Goodfish Lake after receiving reports of someone threatening another with a gun at a home.
RCMP are investigating a possible abduction in Goodfish Lake after receiving reports of someone threatening another with a gun at a home. COURTESY: St. Paul RCMP

Coutre is described as having black hair and brown eyes, weighing around 134 pounds and standing around five feet five inches. Police are asking for people’s assistance in helping locate Coutre.

Story continues below advertisement
RCMP are investigating a possible abduction in Goodfish Lake after receiving reports of someone threatening another with a gun at a home.
RCMP are investigating a possible abduction in Goodfish Lake after receiving reports of someone threatening another with a gun at a home. COURTESY: St. Paul RCMP
Trending Now

Jackson is described as having black hair and brown eyes, weighing around 230 pounds and standing five feet eight inches. RCMP said Jackson is considered “armed and dangerous” and do not approach him if you see but instead call 911 immediately.

RCMP said that both Coutre and Jackson have ties to eastern Alberta, Fort McMurray, Edmonton and Lethbridge.

Anyone with information can contact RCMP at 780-645-8888 or leave an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers.

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices