Woman abducted in Goodfish Lake: St. Paul RCMP

RCMP are investigating a possible abduction in Goodfish Lake after receiving reports of someone threatening another with a gun at a home.

On Tuesday at around 1:15 p.m., RCMP arrived at a residence where the complaint was made and said they found “signs that an occupant of the home, 26-year-old Theresa Kathleen Coutre, was taken against her will and was missing.”

RCMP said they believe the woman was taken from her home by 33-year-old Shelby Jackson.

Coutre is described as having black hair and brown eyes, weighing around 134 pounds and standing around five feet five inches. Police are asking for people’s assistance in helping locate Coutre.

Jackson is described as having black hair and brown eyes, weighing around 230 pounds and standing five feet eight inches. RCMP said Jackson is considered “armed and dangerous” and do not approach him if you see but instead call 911 immediately.

RCMP said that both Coutre and Jackson have ties to eastern Alberta, Fort McMurray, Edmonton and Lethbridge.

Anyone with information can contact RCMP at 780-645-8888 or leave an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers.