Woman struck and killed by vehicle in Scarborough

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Toronto police say a pedestrian died after she was struck by a vehicle in Scarborough on Thursday morning.

Police said the pedestrian was found lying on the roadway in the Steeles Avenue and Kennedy Road area just before 7 a.m.

Paramedics told Global News an elderly female was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and officers are investigating.

Steeles Avenue is closed from Kennedy Road to Kelvin Grove Avenue.

COLLISION: UPDATE

Steeles Av East + Kennedy Rd

– Police are on scene investigating

– The pedestrian has been pronounced deceased

– The driver remained on scene

– Any witnesses /anyone in the area with dash cam of the collision is asked to contact @TrafficServices 416-808-1900

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) October 12, 2023