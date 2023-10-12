Menu

Canada

Woman struck and killed by vehicle in Scarborough

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted October 12, 2023 8:18 am
Pedestrian struck and killed in Scarborough on Oct. 12, 2023. View image in full screen
Pedestrian struck and killed in Scarborough on Oct. 12, 2023. Pat Capati / Global News
Toronto police say a pedestrian died after she was struck by a vehicle in Scarborough on Thursday morning.

Police said the pedestrian was found lying on the roadway in the Steeles Avenue and Kennedy Road area just before 7 a.m.

Paramedics told Global News an elderly female was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and officers are investigating.

Steeles Avenue is closed from Kennedy Road to Kelvin Grove Avenue.

More on Toronto
