Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man faces murder charge after woman found dead in Lincoln, Ont.

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted October 12, 2023 7:29 am
A man in his 50s is facing a murder charge after a woman was found dead in Lincoln, Ont., around noon on Wednesday. View image in full screen
A man in his 50s is facing a murder charge after a woman was found dead in Lincoln, Ont., around noon on Wednesday. Don Mitchell / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man is facing a murder charge after a woman was found dead at a rural residence in Lincoln, Ont., on Wednesday morning, say Niagara police.

Homicide investigators discovered the dead woman around noon following an extensive search involving an emergency task unit plus canine and marine units. All three were deployed just after 8 a.m. following a disturbance call.

It’s believed the incident is tied to an intimate partner violence episode. A 56-year-old man was charged with first-degree murder.

Detectives say there is no threat to public safety.

The investigation is ongoing and authorities are seeking help from witnesses and residents who may have security camera footage. Anyone with information can reach out to Niagara police or Crime Stoppers.

Click to play video: 'Argentina wildfire forces hundreds to flee after camper making coffee loses control of flames'
Argentina wildfire forces hundreds to flee after camper making coffee loses control of flames
Advertisement
Related News
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices