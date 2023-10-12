Man faces murder charge after woman found dead in Lincoln, Ont.

See more sharing options

A man is facing a murder charge after a woman was found dead at a rural residence in Lincoln, Ont., on Wednesday morning, say Niagara police.

Homicide investigators discovered the dead woman around noon following an extensive search involving an emergency task unit plus canine and marine units. All three were deployed just after 8 a.m. following a disturbance call.

It’s believed the incident is tied to an intimate partner violence episode. A 56-year-old man was charged with first-degree murder.

Detectives say there is no threat to public safety.

The investigation is ongoing and authorities are seeking help from witnesses and residents who may have security camera footage. Anyone with information can reach out to Niagara police or Crime Stoppers.

