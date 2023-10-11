Police release image of 2 men in connection with fatal Waterloo stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police have released an image of two men they are looking to speak with in connection with a fatal stabbing in Waterloo last month.

On Sept. 22, officers were dispatched to the area around King Street and Bridgeport Road in Waterloo after several people reported that a stabbing had occurred.

When they reached the scene, police say the officers found a 20-year-old man suffering from stab wounds.

He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

One person was taken into custody by police at the time of the stabbing but was soon released. At the time, police said they were still looking for a suspect in connection with the case.

On Wednesday, police released an image of the two men with one being described as

being around five-feet-10-inches tall, with facial hair. He was wearing a grey vest, black ball cap, hooded sweatshirt with red and black sleeves, grey track pants and black running shoes.

Story continues below advertisement

The second suspect was also around five-feet-10-inches tall, with facial hair. He was said to be wearing a blue T-shirt, black shorts, black ball cap and crocs.

Police are asking anyone with information to call their major crime unit at 519-570-9777 ext. 8191 or, for those that wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477