Politics

MPP involved in Hamas-Israel comments controversy to remain part of Ontario NDP

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted October 11, 2023 4:57 pm
Sarah Jama, an Ontario ndp MPP.
Sarah Jama, an Ontario ndp MPP. @SarahJama / X
An Ontario MPP will remain part of the Opposition caucus after a statement about conflict in the Middle East that drew criticism.

Ontario NDP MPP Sarah Jama posted a statement about the conflict between Israel and Hamas on social media on Tuesday, sparking calls for her to be kicked out of caucus.

The statement called for a ceasefire after Hamas launched an attack on Israel. Canada has categorized the group as a terrorist organization.

Jama called Israel “apartheid” in her statement.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded to Hamas’s attack by declaring war on the group and promising swift retaliation, including air strikes across Gaza. The country said a “complete siege” of the area had begun, including cutting electricity, food and fuel supplies.

Jama’s statement focused on Israel’s actions, Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles said Wednesday, without condemning Hamas.

In her original statement, Jama said: “We have seen this definition of apartheid in real time through the continued violation of human rights in Gaza through the use of white phosphorus chemicals, the withholding of access to food, fuel electric and water, and the destruction of the only exit from Gaza that isn’t controlled by the State of Israel.”

Jama demanded Israel “end all occupation of Palestinian land and end apartheid.”

The statement drew swift and widespread condemnation.

Ontario Liberal Leader John Fraser and Premier Doug Ford both called for Jama to be removed from caucus. Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center, a prominent Holocaust education group, made the same demand.

More on Politics

Stiles said Jama’s post had not been approved by the party and demanded Jama remove it.

The next day, on Wednesday, both Stiles and Jama released statements, including confirmation Jama would continue to sit with the Ontario NDP caucus at Queen’s Park.

“I heard many voices yesterday raising concerns about my post. I hear them — and above all, I understand the pain that many Jewish and Israeli Canadians, including my own constituents, must be feeling,” Jama wrote.

“I apologize.”

Stiles said Jama’s statement — which has not been removed — did not represent the party’s position.

“In working with MPP Jama over the last 24 hours, I understand the personal impact that this is having on her as someone with Palestinian family members she is not alone in this experience,” Stiles wrote.

The NDP leader suggested the issue with Jama’s statement on Tuesday was it “did not unequivocally decry the violence against Israelis by Hamas” and that it “caused harm to Jewish people who are feeling pain and fear right now.”

In her updated statement, Jama said she condemned “terrorism by Hamas on thousands of Israeli civilians.”

She added, “I also believe that Israel’s bombardment and siege on civilians in Gaza, as was also noted by the United Nations, is wrong.”

The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs said the apology was “far too little, and far too late” and said its call for Jama to be removed from caucus remained.

Jama was elected in March after winning the Hamilton Centre byelection to replace former leader Andrea Horwath, who is now Hamilton’s mayor.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

