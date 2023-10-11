Woman pepper-sprayed, officer bit by dog in downtown London assault

Send this page to someone via email

Two London, Ont., men are facing charges after a woman was pepper-sprayed and an officer was injured near the downtown core Tuesday evening.

According to police, a woman tracked her missing cellphone to an address in the area of Dundas Street. When she approached the building, an occupant, unknown to her, answered the door with the alleged missing cellphone in his hand.

When the woman attempted to take the phone, the man reportedly pepper-sprayed her.

Investigators said that a second male occupant reportedly ordered his dog to attack the woman.

Prior to fleeing on foot, the woman told police that she saw various weapons inside the unit, including an axe and a knife.

Officers later attended the residence and said that the cellphone was located under a window, sustaining significant damage.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said one of the suspects resisted arrest. During the struggle, the suspect’s dog reportedly bit one of the officers.

Both suspects were arrested.

The victim and one officer sustained minor injuries.

A 58-year-old man and a 48-year-old man, both of London, have been jointly charged with assault with a weapon, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, and mischief under $5,000.

The 58-year-old accused has also been charged with resisting arrest.

Both accused are expected to appear in court in November.