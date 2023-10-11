Menu

Crime

Woman pepper-sprayed, officer bit by dog in downtown London assault

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted October 11, 2023 3:58 pm
Picture of police cruiser baring the words "London Police." View image in full screen
London Police Cruiser. File photo. Kelly Wang/980 CFPL
Two London, Ont., men are facing charges after a woman was pepper-sprayed and an officer was injured near the downtown core Tuesday evening.

According to police, a woman tracked her missing cellphone to an address in the area of Dundas Street. When she approached the building, an occupant, unknown to her, answered the door with the alleged missing cellphone in his hand.

When the woman attempted to take the phone, the man reportedly pepper-sprayed her.

Investigators said that a second male occupant reportedly ordered his dog to attack the woman.

Prior to fleeing on foot, the woman told police that she saw various weapons inside the unit, including an axe and a knife.

Officers later attended the residence and said that the cellphone was located under a window, sustaining significant damage.

Police said one of the suspects resisted arrest. During the struggle, the suspect’s dog reportedly bit one of the officers.

Both suspects were arrested.

The victim and one officer sustained minor injuries.

A 58-year-old man and a 48-year-old man, both of London, have been jointly charged with assault with a weapon, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, and mischief under $5,000.

The 58-year-old accused has also been charged with resisting arrest.

Both accused are expected to appear in court in November.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

