Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Ex-Quebec junior hockey players plead guilty to sex assault

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 11, 2023 2:38 pm
Two former Quebec junior hockey players have pleaded guilty to the sexual assault of a minor in June 2021. View image in full screen
Two former Quebec junior hockey players have pleaded guilty to the sexual assault of a minor in June 2021. Francis Black/Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Two former Quebec junior hockey players have pleaded guilty to the sexual assault of a minor in June 2021.

Click to play video: 'Sports minister says Hockey Canada must do more after alleged sex assaults'
Sports minister says Hockey Canada must do more after alleged sex assaults

Massimo Siciliano and Nicolas Daigle, both 21, are former Victoriaville Tigres players who were charged with the sexual assault of a 17-year-old girl who was an employee at a Quebec City-area hotel where the team was staying during the 2021 playoffs.

Story continues below advertisement

The assault occurred on June 6, 2021, as the team celebrated at the hotel after winning the league championship in Quebec City.

Click to play video: 'MPs grill Hockey Canada execs over handling of sex abuse claims'
MPs grill Hockey Canada execs over handling of sex abuse claims
Trending Now

Siciliano and Daigle both pleaded guilty Wednesday to sexual assault, while Daigle also pleaded guilty to two charges of filming and exhibiting a video of the act.

The pair were charged in October 2021 and their trial was scheduled to begin this week before Quebec court Judge Thomas Jacques.

The case will return to court on Oct. 20 to set a date for sentencing.

More on Crime
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices