Ex-Quebec junior hockey players plead guilty to sex assault

Send this page to someone via email

Two former Quebec junior hockey players have pleaded guilty to the sexual assault of a minor in June 2021.

0:38 Sports minister says Hockey Canada must do more after alleged sex assaults

Massimo Siciliano and Nicolas Daigle, both 21, are former Victoriaville Tigres players who were charged with the sexual assault of a 17-year-old girl who was an employee at a Quebec City-area hotel where the team was staying during the 2021 playoffs.

Story continues below advertisement

The assault occurred on June 6, 2021, as the team celebrated at the hotel after winning the league championship in Quebec City.

2:04 MPs grill Hockey Canada execs over handling of sex abuse claims

Siciliano and Daigle both pleaded guilty Wednesday to sexual assault, while Daigle also pleaded guilty to two charges of filming and exhibiting a video of the act.

The pair were charged in October 2021 and their trial was scheduled to begin this week before Quebec court Judge Thomas Jacques.

The case will return to court on Oct. 20 to set a date for sentencing.