Kelowna RCMP seeking public’s help in locating stolen truck that rammed police cruiser

A stolen vehicle rammed a police vehicle on Tuesday evening, and now police in the Central Okanagan are seeking the public’s help in locating it.

Kelowna RCMP say the vehicle is a grey 2008 Dodge pickup truck with B.C. licence plate G89876, adding that both were confirmed to be stolen.

The incident began around 7 p.m., when police say they were made aware of a truck parked at a mall, with two people inside who appeared to be intoxicated and sleeping.

Kelowna RCMP said that “officers were able to locate the truck, and, while attempting to stop and speak with the occupants, the truck suddenly backed up, then accelerated forward and collided with the front of the patrol vehicle, resulting in damage to the police vehicle.”

The truck then fled the scene, with police later receiving multiple reports throughout the night of a truck driving recklessly.

Police said they did not engage in pursuit due to concerns for public safety.

“This was a highly volatile and dangerous situation, and we are grateful that neither our officer nor any member of the public was injured as a result of the actions of these individuals,” Const. Mike Della-Paolera said.

Police say the Dodge could have possible body damage from the collision. If you have any information regarding the vehicle, you’re asked to call 911 and reference Kelowna RCMP file number 2023-60776.