Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Kelowna RCMP seeking public’s help in locating stolen truck that rammed police cruiser

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted October 11, 2023 2:40 pm
A photo of the stolen vehicle, a grey 2008 Dodge pickup truck. View image in full screen
A photo of the stolen vehicle, a grey 2008 Dodge pickup truck. Kelowna RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A stolen vehicle rammed a police vehicle on Tuesday evening, and now police in the Central Okanagan are seeking the public’s help in locating it.

Kelowna RCMP say the vehicle is a grey 2008 Dodge pickup truck with B.C. licence plate G89876, adding that both were confirmed to be stolen.

The incident began around 7 p.m., when police say they were made aware of a truck parked at a mall, with two people inside who appeared to be intoxicated and sleeping.

Click to play video: 'Antique truck stolen from Kelowna home'
Antique truck stolen from Kelowna home

Kelowna RCMP said that “officers were able to locate the truck, and, while attempting to stop and speak with the occupants, the truck suddenly backed up, then accelerated forward and collided with the front of the patrol vehicle, resulting in damage to the police vehicle.”

Story continues below advertisement

The truck then fled the scene, with police later receiving multiple reports throughout the night of a truck driving recklessly.

Police said they did not engage in pursuit due to concerns for public safety.

Trending Now

“This was a highly volatile and dangerous situation, and we are grateful that neither our officer nor any member of the public was injured as a result of the actions of these individuals,” Const. Mike Della-Paolera said.

Police say the Dodge could have possible body damage from the collision. If you have any information regarding the vehicle, you’re asked to call 911 and reference Kelowna RCMP file number 2023-60776.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton police fire at suspect during carjacking spree, ends with truck crashed in Mill Woods'
Edmonton police fire at suspect during carjacking spree, ends with truck crashed in Mill Woods
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices