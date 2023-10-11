Menu

Crime

N.S. man facing sexual assault charge after liquor store incident

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted October 11, 2023 2:24 pm
A 59-year-old man is facing a sexual assault charge, after RCMP allege a liquor store employee was assaulted in Shelburne, N.S.

Police said in a news release Wednesday that they received a report of the incident on Sept. 25.

“RCMP officers learned that a 59-year-old man had entered the store, assaulted an employee by grabbing her hair and pulling her towards him, in a sexually suggestive manner, while making sexually inappropriate comments,” the release read.

Trending Now

According to RCMP, Robert Stephen Blakeney, 59, of Shelburne, was arrested and charged. He was released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 14.

