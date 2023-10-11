Bash, Horny and Rowdy among proposed Saskatchewan Rush mascot names

Send this page to someone via email

Just weeks after announcing new jerseys and a new logo, the Saskatchewan Rush are searching for a new mascot name.

The new primary logo features a bison head, an animal strongly rooted in Saskatchewan. The bison head is in the shape of a lacrosse stick, while the hexagon is a reference to Treaty 6 territory, where the team was founded.

“First Nations culture has long revered the stately creatures as sacred with important gifts and teachings” the Rush’s website read.

And now, the mascot is ready for a change of his own. In a social media post Wednesday, the Rush unveiled the potential names:

Bash

Buff

Franklin

Horny

Thunderhoof

Rowdy

Charger

Anyone is able to vote on the new mascot name online.

Now it’s up to you, Rush Nation! Vote on the new name of our mascot! VOTE | https://t.co/LqkxL0DbJJ pic.twitter.com/0byzOOOiPO — Saskatchewan Rush (@SaskRushLAX) October 11, 2023