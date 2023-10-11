Menu

Sports

Bash, Horny and Rowdy among proposed Saskatchewan Rush mascot names

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted October 11, 2023 1:46 pm
The Saskatchewan Rush have introduced a new logo for the 2023-24 season. View image in full screen
The Saskatchewan Rush have introduced a new logo for the 2023-24 season. Courtesy of Saskatchewan Rush
Just weeks after announcing new jerseys and a new logo, the Saskatchewan Rush are searching for a new mascot name.

The new primary logo features a bison head, an animal strongly rooted in Saskatchewan. The bison head is in the shape of a lacrosse stick, while the hexagon is a reference to Treaty 6 territory, where the team was founded.

“First Nations culture has long revered the stately creatures as sacred with important gifts and teachings” the Rush’s website read.

And now, the mascot is ready for a change of his own. In a social media post Wednesday, the Rush unveiled the potential names:

  • Bash
  • Buff
  • Franklin
  • Horny
  • Thunderhoof
  • Rowdy
  • Charger

Anyone is able to vote on the new mascot name online.

